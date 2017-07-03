German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left...

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, talks with Canadian Prime...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: 680News

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau prior to the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission, during the second day of the NATO Summit in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, July 9, 2016. Trudeau is off to Europe next week to address the European Parliament and for a face-to-face meeting with Merkel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
News Vatican releases online questionnaire for youth Jun 15 BPT 1
News Dan MacLean Named Chairman for International So... Jun '17 Moldy Masters 1
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) May '17 Romney bots 29
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May '17 About time 13,280
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Apr '17 Patty Myers 8,137
News Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt Mar '17 Sue 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,791 • Total comments across all topics: 282,216,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC