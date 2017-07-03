German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, talks with Canadian Prime...
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau prior to the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission, during the second day of the NATO Summit in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, July 9, 2016. Trudeau is off to Europe next week to address the European Parliament and for a face-to-face meeting with Merkel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Vatican releases online questionnaire for youth
|Jun 15
|BPT
|1
|Dan MacLean Named Chairman for International So...
|Jun '17
|Moldy Masters
|1
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|May '17
|Romney bots
|29
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May '17
|About time
|13,280
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr '17
|Patty Myers
|8,137
|Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt
|Mar '17
|Sue
|2
