First Lady Melania Trump Shares A Message Of Living Without Fear In Poland [VIDEO]

America's current First Lady knows what it's like to live under a Communist regime, and knows what it's like to live in fear every day. So when she visited Warsaw, Poland, she gave a heartfelt speech about safety and security, and refusing to live in fear.

