Environmentalists Protest Logging in Ancient Polish Forest

Protesters march with sign reading "The Forest is Ours," demanding a stop to massive logging in the Bialowieza forest, one of Europe's last virgin woodlands, in Warsaw, Poland, June 24, 2017. Hundreds of environmentalists protested in KrakA3w Tuesday against widespread logging in Europe's last primeval forest as a conference of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee got underway in the historic city in southern Poland.

Chicago, IL

