ADDAX Meters at PGE Dystrybucja Poland

PGE Distribution S.A. finalizes the work on the pilot project "Construction and implementation of smart metering system in Bialystok Branch and Lodz-City Branch". The project is part of the European Union's recommendations, which obliges Member States to exchange meters by 2020.

