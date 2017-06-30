71st Anniversary Of Kielce Pogrom Mar...

71st Anniversary Of Kielce Pogrom Marked With Ceremony

Read more: Forward

Jews, Christians, Muslims and Buddhists prayed together at the gravesite of the victims of the 1946 Kielce pogrom, marking 71 years since non-Jewish neighbors killed 37 Jews who had returned home after surviving the Nazis. "We are here to say that we remember and we will not let such excesses happen again," MichaA Sobelman, a spokesman for the the Israeli Embassy in Poland, said Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

