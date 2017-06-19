Worcester makes its debut for a Make ...

Worcester makes its debut for a Make Music Daya on Wednesday Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

From Tirana, Albania, to Adelaide, Australia; Warsaw, Poland, to Juba, South Sudan, "Make Music Day" will reverberate worldwide June 21 in over 700 cities across 120 countries in a free celebration of all kinds of music dating back 35 years. Now for the first time on Wednesday, there will be music up and down and across Worcester - from University Park, Main and Crystal streets, to Bell Hill Park, top of Belmont Hill next to Bell Pond, from First Baptist Church, 111 Park Ave., to ArtsWorcester, 660 Main St., and many other places besides.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vatican releases online questionnaire for youth Jun 15 BPT 1
News Dan MacLean Named Chairman for International So... Jun 1 Moldy Masters 1
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) May '17 Romney bots 29
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May '17 About time 13,280
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Apr '17 Patty Myers 8,137
News Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt Mar '17 Sue 2
News Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15) Mar '17 About time 463
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,709 • Total comments across all topics: 281,896,391

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC