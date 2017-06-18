Warsaw Chopin Airport takes 25th spot in best airports ranking
Warsaw Chopin Airport was ranked 25th in the ranking of best airports in the world compiled by Airhelp Score. Singapore Changi was first followed by airports in Munich and Hong Kong.
