Wanted Italian Mafia Member Detained in Poland

Polish police say they have detained an Italian man on a European wanted list after an Italian court convicted him in 2011 of drug trafficking and mafia activity. The Central Investigation Bureau said Tuesday the man, identified as Antonio C. under Poland's privacy regulations, was arrested at a home near the southeastern town of Rzeszow.

Chicago, IL

