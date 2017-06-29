Unease in Brussels over Trump's Polan...

Unease in Brussels over Trump's Poland visit

15 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

WARSAW: A trip to Poland by U.S. President Donald Trump next week may feel like a diplomatic coup for the right-wing government, but western European nations are uneasy it will encourage Warsaw's defiance towards Brussels. Trump visits Poland for one day - en route to a G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany - to take part in a gathering of leaders from central Europe, Baltic states and the Balkans, an event convened by Poland to bolster regional trade and infrastructure.

Chicago, IL

