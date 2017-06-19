Trump to speak to Poles at site that honors nation's heroism
A Polish official says President Donald Trump has chosen to deliver a speech during his upcoming visit to Poland at the site of a memorial to the 1944 Warsaw Uprising against the Germans. Krzysztof Szczerski, an aide to Polish President Andrzej Duda, said late Wednesday it is an honor for Poles that Trump will give a major speech at Krasinskich Square, "a site which symbolizes Polish heroism."
