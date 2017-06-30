Trump at G-20: What to know about the president's upcoming trip to Europe
President Donald Trump is set to make his second foreign trip as president next week. Trump will visit Poland before attending the two-day G-20 Summit in Germany on July 7. The following week, he'll visit France for Bastille Day.
