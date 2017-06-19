Tomasz Adamek, Glowacki, Masternak Pi...

Tomasz Adamek, Glowacki, Masternak Pick Up Wins in Poland

Ergo Arena in Gdansk, Poland - In the main event, former two division champion Tomasz Adamek returned after a layoff of just over a year to win a ten round unanimous decision over Solomon Haumono . Adamek, even at this advanced stage of his career, was too good for Haumono.

