Teen raises $15,000 to send Holocaust survivor to Israel to visit his last living relative and finally celebrate the bar mitzvah that was cancelled when the Nazis rounded up his family Drew Principe, 17, befriended Holocaust survivor Henry Oster after the 89-year-old spoke at his southern California high school in January When Principe learned that Oster had never been to Israel, he started a fundraising effort for the once-in-a-lifetime trip Oster and his wife left Monday for the trip, and are slated to meet his last living relative there Oster never got to celebrate his bar mitzvah because the Nazis rounded up his family a few weeks before it was set to take place in 1941 The Holocaust left Oster orphaned - his father died of starvation at the Lodz ghetto in Poland and his mother was gassed at Auschwitz He immigrated to the U.S. in 1946 when an uncle in Los Angeles read his name in a ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.