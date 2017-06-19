Stunning city centre fountain switched on for summer months 2
The pool has been cleaned and the electrics checked, and now it is time for the Gdynia Fountain to wow locals and tourists alike over the summer months. The water feature, built in 1986 to celebrate the city's links with Gdynia, Poland's most famous maritime city, has a central jet and is surrounded by four curving jets.
