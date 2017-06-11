Spain revises its economic growth forecast upward, again

Spain is revising its economic growth forecast for this year upward to 3 percent from 2.7 percent, a further sign of the country's surging recovery. Speaking Friday in Warsaw, Poland, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said that the latest estimate by the Spanish central bank that the economy grew 0.9 percent in the second quarter, up from 0.8 percent in the first quarter, was significant.

