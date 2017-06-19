Son of EU Council head questioned ove...

Son of EU Council head questioned over Polish financial scam

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

The son of European Council head, Donald Tusk, Michal Tusk, right, and his lawyer Roman Giertych, left, attend a special parliamentary commission session in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. The commission is questioning Tusk about his work for an airline that was a subsidiary of Amber Gold financial firm that turned out to be a pyramid scheme.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vatican releases online questionnaire for youth Jun 15 BPT 1
News Dan MacLean Named Chairman for International So... Jun 1 Moldy Masters 1
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) May '17 Romney bots 29
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May '17 About time 13,280
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Apr '17 Patty Myers 8,137
News Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt Mar '17 Sue 2
News Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15) Mar '17 About time 463
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,257 • Total comments across all topics: 281,920,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC