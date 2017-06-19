Smoke in cabin forces SAS plane to make emergency landing in Poland
A Scandinavian Airlines Systems plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Gdansk, Poland, shortly after takeoff on Tuesday due to smoke in the cabin, the airline said. Eighty eight passengers and five crew members were evacuated upon landing and were unharmed, SAS spokesman Knut Morten Johansen said, adding that it was unclear what had caused the smoke.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vatican releases online questionnaire for youth
|Jun 15
|BPT
|1
|Dan MacLean Named Chairman for International So...
|Jun 1
|Moldy Masters
|1
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|May '17
|Romney bots
|29
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May '17
|About time
|13,280
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr '17
|Patty Myers
|8,137
|Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt
|Mar '17
|Sue
|2
|Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15)
|Mar '17
|About time
|463
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC