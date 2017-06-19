Smoke in cabin forces SAS plane to ma...

Smoke in cabin forces SAS plane to make emergency landing in Poland

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A Scandinavian Airlines Systems plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Gdansk, Poland, shortly after takeoff on Tuesday due to smoke in the cabin, the airline said. Eighty eight passengers and five crew members were evacuated upon landing and were unharmed, SAS spokesman Knut Morten Johansen said, adding that it was unclear what had caused the smoke.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vatican releases online questionnaire for youth Jun 15 BPT 1
News Dan MacLean Named Chairman for International So... Jun 1 Moldy Masters 1
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) May '17 Romney bots 29
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May '17 About time 13,280
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Apr '17 Patty Myers 8,137
News Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt Mar '17 Sue 2
News Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15) Mar '17 About time 463
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,881 • Total comments across all topics: 281,899,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC