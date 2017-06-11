Singing in unison

The Vocal Fantasy Festival, a new festival hosted by the Jerusalem Baroque Orchestra, conducted by David Shemer, will take place from July 12 to 15 in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and Haifa. The festival is dedicated to the memory of Shimon Bigelman, former board member of the festival who founded and organized the Choral Fantasy Festival in 2012-2013.

