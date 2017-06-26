Russia's coup attempt in Montenegro reflects on its war against America

Russians are suspected of masterminding a coup attempt in Montenegro, a tiny country on the coast of the Adriatic Sea that was once part of the Ottoman Empire and Yugoslavia, which recently joined NATO. Montenegro is an upper middle-income country that declared independence in 2006, and is also a member of the UN, the World Trade Organization, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, the Council of Europe, the Central European Free Trade Agreement and a founding member of the Union for the Mediterranean.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarks Hometown News Patriot.