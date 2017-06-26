Russia's coup attempt in Montenegro r...

Russia's coup attempt in Montenegro reflects on its war against America

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Clarks Hometown News Patriot

Russians are suspected of masterminding a coup attempt in Montenegro, a tiny country on the coast of the Adriatic Sea that was once part of the Ottoman Empire and Yugoslavia, which recently joined NATO. Montenegro is an upper middle-income country that declared independence in 2006, and is also a member of the UN, the World Trade Organization, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, the Council of Europe, the Central European Free Trade Agreement and a founding member of the Union for the Mediterranean.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarks Hometown News Patriot.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vatican releases online questionnaire for youth Jun 15 BPT 1
News Dan MacLean Named Chairman for International So... Jun 1 Moldy Masters 1
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) May '17 Romney bots 29
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May '17 About time 13,280
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Apr '17 Patty Myers 8,137
News Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt Mar '17 Sue 2
News Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15) Mar '17 About time 463
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,737 • Total comments across all topics: 282,048,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC