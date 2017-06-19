Robert Tyszkiewicz: Dialogue With Bel...

Robert Tyszkiewicz: Dialogue With Belarus Only Possible Given Respect To Human Rights, Civil Free...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Charter97

We are open for cooperation and normalization of our relations, but we want it to be real and to mean progress in key areas of our bilateral relations. 25 years of the Polish-Belarusian relations - is the story of dashed hopes and unrealized projects, but it's also a story of constant rotations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vatican releases online questionnaire for youth Jun 15 BPT 1
News Dan MacLean Named Chairman for International So... Jun 1 Moldy Masters 1
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) May '17 Romney bots 29
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May '17 About time 13,280
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Apr '17 Patty Myers 8,137
News Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt Mar '17 Sue 2
News Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15) Mar '17 About time 463
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,978 • Total comments across all topics: 281,918,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC