Republic of Poland : Technical Assistance Report-Developing a Medium-Term Budget Framework
The Polish government has committed to a budget reform strategy that is intended to modernize, strengthen, and lift the horizon of policy-making into the medium term. The reform was introduced by the Minister of Finance, and approved by the Council of Ministers in July 2016.
