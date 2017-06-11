Radiohead and Royal Blood on blistering form as Opena er 2017 kicks...

Radiohead and Royal Blood on blisteri...

Radiohead and Royal Blood on blistering form as Open'er 2017 kicks...

NME

Radiohead closed the first day at Open'er 2017 with a career-spanning set on the Orange Main Stage. Clad in a long trench coat, Thom Yorke's piercing vocals helped cut through the blustery conditions as he and the band eased into opening track 'Daydreaming', taken from last year's 'A Moon Shaped Pool'.

Chicago, IL

