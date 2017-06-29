Press Briefing on President Trump's U...

Press Briefing on President Trump's Upcoming Visit to Poland and Germany, 6/29/2017

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: The White House

AIDE: Hi. Just want to restate the ground rules. Today's briefing is off camera, on the record, and the audio is not for broadcast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The White House.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
News Vatican releases online questionnaire for youth Jun 15 BPT 1
News Dan MacLean Named Chairman for International So... Jun 1 Moldy Masters 1
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) May '17 Romney bots 29
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May '17 About time 13,280
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Apr '17 Patty Myers 8,137
News Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt Mar '17 Sue 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,685 • Total comments across all topics: 282,124,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC