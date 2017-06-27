Popular Polish TV satire targets powe...

Popular Polish TV satire targets powerful conservative leader Kaczynski

21 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of the ruling Law and Justice Party speaks during a news conference in Warsaw, Poland March 13, 2017. A satirical TV show avidly watched by millions of Poles depicts a Poland ruled by one man who never leaves his office but orders around the prime minister and sycophantic aides, while the Polish president is kept waiting endlessly in the foyer for a meeting.

