Popular Polish TV satire targets powerful conservative leader Kaczynski
FILE PHOTO: Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of the ruling Law and Justice Party speaks during a news conference in Warsaw, Poland March 13, 2017. A satirical TV show avidly watched by millions of Poles depicts a Poland ruled by one man who never leaves his office but orders around the prime minister and sycophantic aides, while the Polish president is kept waiting endlessly in the foyer for a meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16)
|Tue
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Vatican releases online questionnaire for youth
|Jun 15
|BPT
|1
|Dan MacLean Named Chairman for International So...
|Jun 1
|Moldy Masters
|1
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|May '17
|Romney bots
|29
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May '17
|About time
|13,280
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr '17
|Patty Myers
|8,137
|Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt
|Mar '17
|Sue
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC