Polish roofing manufacturer to open new production hall in Romania

Polish roofing manufacturer Blachotrapez plans to open a new production hall in Baia Mare, with an investment of EUR 800,000, reports local Profit.ro . The new production hall will be ready next year.

Chicago, IL

