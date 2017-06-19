Polish prime minister: Auschwitz remarks not about refugees
WARSAW, Poland - Poland's prime minister says that heavily-criticized remarks she made last week at Auschwitz weren't about refugees as many people assumed. Beata Szydlo told the wPolityce website Monday that the comments "in no way referred to the issue of migration" and that "this was not even the context."
