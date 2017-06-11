Polish official to defend old forest ...

Polish official to defend old forest actions before UNESCO

Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Poland's environment minister said Friday that he will use an upcoming UNESCO conference to defend his position on allowing logging in a pristine forest. Jan Szyszko is under heavy criticism from environmental groups and from European Union authorities who say that Bialowieza Forest, in eastern Poland, is threatened by a triple increase in logging that the minister permitted there.

