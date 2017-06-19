Polish lawmakers legalise medicinal m...

Polish lawmakers legalise medicinal marijuana

19 hrs ago

Poland's lower house of parliament, which is controlled by the conservatives, on Thursday voted to make medicinal marijuana legal under certain circumstances. The EU member follows in the steps of the Czech Republic, Finland, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, as well as 23 US states and Uruguay, which in 2013 became the first country to make cannabis entirely legal.

Chicago, IL

