Polish human rights official under fi...

Polish human rights official under fire for Holocaust remark

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Albany Times Union

In this Oct. 19, 2012 file photo shows the main gate at the former German death camp of Auschwitz, in Oswiecim, Poland. A leading Polish human rights official, Adam Bodnar, has come under fire for saying the "Polish nation" took part in the implementation of the Holocaust _ a controversial statement in a country that never collaborated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vatican releases online questionnaire for youth Jun 15 BPT 1
News Dan MacLean Named Chairman for International So... Jun 1 Moldy Masters 1
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) May '17 Romney bots 29
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May '17 About time 13,280
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Apr '17 Patty Myers 8,137
News Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt Mar '17 Sue 2
News Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15) Mar '17 About time 463
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,146 • Total comments across all topics: 281,992,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC