Polish government receives new official jet
On Wednesday, a Gulfstream G550 capable of carrying 19 people arrived in Warsaw to an official welcome and Catholic blessing. For over two decades, consecutive governments postponed the costly purchase of VIP planes, though the Soviet-made fleet inherited from the communist era was aging and developing technical problems.
