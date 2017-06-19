Polish government receives new official jet
The first new jet for Poland's government officials, U.S. made Gulfstream G550, is blessed by a priest after it landed at the military airport, in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Since early 1990s Poland has been planning to buy new planes for VIP's to replace Soviet made aircrafts.
