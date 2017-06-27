Poland's anti-government leader Kijow...

Poland's anti-government leader Kijowski charged with fraud

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Poland's prosecutors say they have charged the former leader of a massive anti-government movement with misappropriation of the movement's funds and false statements in its financial documents. The former head of the Committee for the Defense of Democracy , Mateusz Kijowski , and the movement's former treasurer were being questioned by prosecutors Wednesday in Swidnica, in the southwest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16) 13 hr AmPieJam UncleSam 2
News Vatican releases online questionnaire for youth Jun 15 BPT 1
News Dan MacLean Named Chairman for International So... Jun 1 Moldy Masters 1
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) May '17 Romney bots 29
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May '17 About time 13,280
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Apr '17 Patty Myers 8,137
News Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt Mar '17 Sue 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,920 • Total comments across all topics: 282,080,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC