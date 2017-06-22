Poland says primeval forest should no...

Poland says primeval forest should not be UNESCO natural heritage site

Polish Environment Minister Jan Szyszko, whom green activists have criticized for allowing large-scale logging in the ancient Bialowieza forest, on Wednesday called for the vast woodland to be stripped of UNESCO's natural heritage status, which bans any human intervention. Bialowieza, straddling Poland's eastern border with Belarus, includes one of the largest surviving parts of the primeval forest that covered the European plain 10,000 years ago.

