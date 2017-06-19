News Polish human rights official und...

News Polish human rights official under fire for Holocaust remark

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KIRO-TV Seattle

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vatican releases online questionnaire for youth Jun 15 BPT 1
News Dan MacLean Named Chairman for International So... Jun 1 Moldy Masters 1
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) May '17 Romney bots 29
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May '17 About time 13,280
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Apr '17 Patty Myers 8,137
News Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt Mar '17 Sue 2
News Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15) Mar '17 About time 463
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,835 • Total comments across all topics: 281,976,175

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC