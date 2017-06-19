New Game: Microsoft Flight Simulator ...

New Game: Microsoft Flight Simulator X: Steam Edition - VFR Poland Region SW

The VFR Poland SW photo scenery for FSX: Steam Edition covers the southwestern region of Poland. The product is based on SPOT5 multispectral satellite images geometrically and radiometrically corrected to create a seamless mosaic.

