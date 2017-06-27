Muslim girls complain of Polish racis...

Muslim girls complain of Polish racism on Holocaust study trip

BBC News

German Muslim schoolgirls who went on a visit to Holocaust memorials in eastern Poland say they were racially abused by locals during their trip. The girls, from a Berlin school, spoke on Deutschlandfunk radio about their experience.

