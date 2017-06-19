Midfielder Abdul Aziz Tetteh returns ...

Midfielder Abdul Aziz Tetteh returns to pre-season with Lech Poznan

Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Aziz Tetteh has returned to Polish giants Lech Poznan for pre-season after spending the three weeks in Ghana holidays. The powerful midfielder is starting his third season with the club where has been very successful and fortunate with injury.

Chicago, IL

