Midfielder Abdul Aziz Tetteh returns to pre-season with Lech Poznan
Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Aziz Tetteh has returned to Polish giants Lech Poznan for pre-season after spending the three weeks in Ghana holidays. The powerful midfielder is starting his third season with the club where has been very successful and fortunate with injury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaSoccerNet.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vatican releases online questionnaire for youth
|Jun 15
|BPT
|1
|Dan MacLean Named Chairman for International So...
|Jun 1
|Moldy Masters
|1
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|May '17
|Romney bots
|29
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May '17
|About time
|13,280
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr '17
|Patty Myers
|8,137
|Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt
|Mar '17
|Sue
|2
|Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15)
|Mar '17
|About time
|463
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC