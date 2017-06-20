Mercedes-Benz begins construction of ...

Mercedes-Benz begins construction of new a 500M engine plant in Jawor, Poland

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Green Car Congress

Mercedes-Benz has started construction of its first plant in Poland. The new site in Jawor, comprising an area of around 50 hectares, is the second engine production plant run by Mercedes-Benz Cars outside of Germany.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Green Car Congress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vatican releases online questionnaire for youth Jun 15 BPT 1
News Dan MacLean Named Chairman for International So... Jun 1 Moldy Masters 1
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) May '17 Romney bots 29
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May '17 About time 13,280
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Apr '17 Patty Myers 8,137
News Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt Mar '17 Sue 2
News Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15) Mar '17 About time 463
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,709 • Total comments across all topics: 281,896,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC