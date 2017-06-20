Mercedes-Benz begins construction of new a 500M engine plant in Jawor, Poland
Mercedes-Benz has started construction of its first plant in Poland. The new site in Jawor, comprising an area of around 50 hectares, is the second engine production plant run by Mercedes-Benz Cars outside of Germany.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Green Car Congress.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vatican releases online questionnaire for youth
|Jun 15
|BPT
|1
|Dan MacLean Named Chairman for International So...
|Jun 1
|Moldy Masters
|1
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|May '17
|Romney bots
|29
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May '17
|About time
|13,280
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr '17
|Patty Myers
|8,137
|Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt
|Mar '17
|Sue
|2
|Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15)
|Mar '17
|About time
|463
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC