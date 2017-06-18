Kazimiera Brewczynski
Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for Kazimiera Maria Brewczynski, 93, a resident of Columbus, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 22, 2017, at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 1306 27th St., Columbus, Indiana. Burial will be at the Bell Tower Garden, Garland Brook Cemetery, Columbus.
