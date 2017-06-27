Israel gears up for Jerusalem sovereignty fight in UNESCO
The diplomatic battle comes at the same time Israel is dealing with the American Jewish community over the centrality of the Western Wall as a global Jewish symbol. Israel is pushing to sway the 21 nations on UNESCO's World Heritage Committee to reject a resolution disavowing Israeli sovereignty in Jerusalem, when the committee meets in Krakow, Poland, July 2-12.
