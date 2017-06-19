IsoNTech to showcase latest advances in safer, alternative nicotine products
The First International Symposium on Nicotine Technology takes place today in Warsaw, Poland. The symposium looks at new and emerging technologies in the area of nicotine delivery and will be showcasing the latest advances in alternative nicotine delivery systems, next generation devices, and the science behind them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vatican releases online questionnaire for youth
|Jun 15
|BPT
|1
|Dan MacLean Named Chairman for International So...
|Jun 1
|Moldy Masters
|1
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|May '17
|Romney bots
|29
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May '17
|About time
|13,280
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr '17
|Patty Myers
|8,137
|Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt
|Mar '17
|Sue
|2
|Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15)
|Mar '17
|About time
|463
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC