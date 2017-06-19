IsoNTech to showcase latest advances ...

IsoNTech to showcase latest advances in safer, alternative nicotine products

The First International Symposium on Nicotine Technology takes place today in Warsaw, Poland. The symposium looks at new and emerging technologies in the area of nicotine delivery and will be showcasing the latest advances in alternative nicotine delivery systems, next generation devices, and the science behind them.

