In spending bill, new muscular ways that the Pentagon could deter Russian military action

U.S. soldiers from the 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, conduct training in Orzysz, Poland, on April 3. The Senate Armed Service Committee called Wednesday for new measures to counter adversarial Russian actions abroad, including the establishment of new offensive ground-based missile program, a prohibition on the Defense Department using a Russian company's computer software, and a requirement that the Pentagon report to lawmakers about Russian hybrid warfare. The committee's version of the 2018 National Defense Authorization Act, approved Wednesday night, also included $500 million to provide Ukraine with security assistance - including lethal weapons - against Russian-backed separatists.

