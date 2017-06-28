In spending bill, new muscular ways t...

In spending bill, new muscular ways that the Pentagon could deter Russian military action

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

U.S. soldiers from the 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, conduct training in Orzysz, Poland, on April 3. The Senate Armed Service Committee called Wednesday for new measures to counter adversarial Russian actions abroad, including the establishment of new offensive ground-based missile program, a prohibition on the Defense Department using a Russian company's computer software, and a requirement that the Pentagon report to lawmakers about Russian hybrid warfare. The committee's version of the 2018 National Defense Authorization Act, approved Wednesday night, also included $500 million to provide Ukraine with security assistance - including lethal weapons - against Russian-backed separatists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16) Tue AmPieJam UncleSam 2
News Vatican releases online questionnaire for youth Jun 15 BPT 1
News Dan MacLean Named Chairman for International So... Jun 1 Moldy Masters 1
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) May '17 Romney bots 29
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May '17 About time 13,280
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Apr '17 Patty Myers 8,137
News Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt Mar '17 Sue 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,933 • Total comments across all topics: 282,104,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC