Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Polish Chamber sign MoU

Business Relations between Ghana and Poland are set to receive a major boost with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ghana National Chamber Of Commerce and the Polish Chamber of Commerce. The MoU was signed on Tuesday at a one-day Ghana-Poland Business Forum in Accra.

Chicago, IL

