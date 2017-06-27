Four out the door in minor clearout

Four out the door in minor clearout

There hasn't been much news in terms of incomings, but the list of out-goings has grown by four over the past couple of days. The first and most notable of these is the departure of striker Dennis Rakels , who has joined Polish side Lech Poznan on a season-long loan.

Chicago, IL

