Foo Fighters joined by Killsa Alison Mosshart at triumphant Open'er...
Foo Fighters were joined onstage by Alison Mosshart of The Kills as they closed the second day of Open'er 2017 festival in Gdynia, Poland. The band were a little over halfway through their 21-song headline set when frontman Dave Grohl announced that they would be joined by one of his "favourite people", and that she'll also appear on their new record 'Concrete & Gold' when it's released on September 15. When Mosshart arrived onstage, dragging on a cigarette, the crowd roared and Grohl joked that she had warned the band to expect an exuberant welcome from the Polish crowd.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Vatican releases online questionnaire for youth
|Jun 15
|BPT
|1
|Dan MacLean Named Chairman for International So...
|Jun 1
|Moldy Masters
|1
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|May '17
|Romney bots
|29
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May '17
|About time
|13,280
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr '17
|Patty Myers
|8,137
|Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt
|Mar '17
|Sue
|2
