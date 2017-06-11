Foo Fighters joined by Killsa Alison ...

Foo Fighters joined by Killsa Alison Mosshart at triumphant Open'er...

Foo Fighters were joined onstage by Alison Mosshart of The Kills as they closed the second day of Open'er 2017 festival in Gdynia, Poland. The band were a little over halfway through their 21-song headline set when frontman Dave Grohl announced that they would be joined by one of his "favourite people", and that she'll also appear on their new record 'Concrete & Gold' when it's released on September 15. When Mosshart arrived onstage, dragging on a cigarette, the crowd roared and Grohl joked that she had warned the band to expect an exuberant welcome from the Polish crowd.

Chicago, IL

