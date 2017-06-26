First witnesses face Poland's special restitution probe

First witnesses face Poland's special...

18 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

WARSAW, Poland - A Polish commission investigating the irregular restitution of seized property to private owners is trying to determine the role of Warsaw mayor in the process as it questions its first witnesses. The government commission on Monday questioned former town hall employees who were fired last year amid the restitution scandal.

