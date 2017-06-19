England vs. Poland: European U21 Championship Live Stream, Schedule, Prediction
England will face host nation Poland in Group A at the UEFA 2017 European U21 Championship on Thursday. A win for the Three Lions at the Kielce Stadium will guarantee qualification for the semi-final.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vatican releases online questionnaire for youth
|Jun 15
|BPT
|1
|Dan MacLean Named Chairman for International So...
|Jun 1
|Moldy Masters
|1
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|May '17
|Romney bots
|29
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May '17
|About time
|13,280
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr '17
|Patty Myers
|8,137
|Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt
|Mar '17
|Sue
|2
|Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15)
|Mar '17
|About time
|463
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC