CSE to Offer Dual Enrollment Program with UFM in Warsaw, Poland

UFM) in Warsaw, Poland, are teaming up to offer a dual enrollment program for business students in fall 2017. Specifically, program participants will simultaneously earn a Master's in Finance from UFM, and either a Master of Science in Management/Human Resources Management specialization or Master of Science in Health Administration from CSE.

Chicago, IL

