Brit tourist dies in FREAK accident after falling out of taxiA...
Richard Bunt, 33, was on holiday with close friends and family in Krakow, Poland when he fell out of an electric vehicle and cracked his head. His distraught wife Lucy, 32, younger brother Andrew, 29, and parents Ann and Nigel were at his bedside when he died.
