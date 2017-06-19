Artist wraps vintage steam locomotive...

Artist wraps vintage steam locomotive in 39,000 square feet of aluminum foil

Saturday Jun 17 Read more: Inhabitat

All aboard! Polish artist Piotr Janowski made waves a few years ago when he covered an entire Florida home in aluminum foil - and his latest work is equally massive and just as shimmery. The artist just unveiled "Get Off Lodz Fabryczna," a vintage 1953 steam locomotive covered in 39,000 square feet of heavy duty aluminum foil.

Chicago, IL

